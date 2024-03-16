As bitter arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United meet for the second time this season, outgoing Reds boss Jurgen Klopp alluded to the meaning and significance of the first meeting between the two sides.

With Sunday seeing the two sides clash in the FA Cup quarterfinals, Klopp referred to the December goalless draw, a Premier League fixture staged at Anfield, as this season’s turning point.

The German believes that this was the game that took his side up another level. The Merseyside club is now competing for an unprecedented quadruple.

“I would call this game the start of when we reached the next level for the season,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Until then we were quite okay, we only lost one game, but it was still: ‘Ah, sometimes really good, sometimes not so good’.

“It was difficult to judge us: we had so many things to overcome like red cards, being 1-0 down, so it was not clear how good we actually are. That game I first saw that was really us in the next gear.

“The result didn’t show that and I have no clue whether it will be the same game – I don’t expect it obviously it’s a home game for them. But a lot of aspects in our game that day were really good and these aspects we try to bring on the pitch again.

“But the opponent had a full week to prepare, they might do a few things differently and then we have to adapt to that.”

It is quite clear that this team is drawing inspiration and motivation from this season being Klopp’s farewell tour. Despite being ridiculously stricken by injury, this club is finding a way to get it done.

We’ll see if tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day showdown with United motivates them again, to take it up yet another notch.

The two sides will also play again on April 7, in the Old Trafford version of their league fixture. Moving beyond all this, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson was asked, during a recent interview, if the club will have issues signing new players once Klopp is gone.

Johnson said he believes the foundations already in place at the club will be enough to keep top players coming.

“Yeah, well obviously Klopp’s a massive pull,” Johnson said to Squawka.

“So that would definitely be a huge box ticked for new signings. But like I say Liverpool is a huge pull on its own. The players are another big pull, and other top players want to play with top players.

“Look, of course the guys who are coming in would love Klopp to be there, but I think they’d still be happy to sign with the club in its current position and the current players they’ve got.”

We’ll find out, one way or another, this summer transfer window.

