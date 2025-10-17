What is going on with Liverpool FC right now? They headed into the October internationals on a real skid, having lost their last three, across all competitions. Maybe the home match with arch-rivals Manchester United arrives at just the right time. Liverpool have had the upper hand in this series lately, especially in the games played at Anfield.

It is not a forgone conclusion though that Liverpool takes points from this one. Regardless of record, both sides always get extremely fired up for this one.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides

Full Injury Reports: Liverpool Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester United

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Man United 10%

PL Form, Standing: United WLWLW 10th, 10 pts Liverpool FC WWWLL 2nd, 15 pts

So with all that said, let’s take a look at who Reds manager Arne Slot may pick for his first team in this one.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs Manchester United

Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak

