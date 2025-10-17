If Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had a song that encapsulates his current job status, it’s Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” Yes, Amorim, despite his poor record, and his stubbornness when it comes to formations and tactics in the face of all the losses, it still here.

There is a lot of speculation and conjecture about how hot his seat is, but it feels like he’s pretty safe, at least for right now.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides

Full Injury Reports: Liverpool Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Manchester United 10%

PL Form, Standing: Manchester United WLWLW 10th, 10 pts Liverpool FC WWWLL 2nd, 15 pts

United are smack dab middle of the table right now, and they would have to fall down near/in to the relegation zone for Amorim to realistically be staring down the barrel of the axe.

Of course, getting a win at Anfield, over both the bitter rivals and the reigning league champions, would go a long way towards cooling his seat.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Liverpool

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

