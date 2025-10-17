The Sports Bank

Football. Soccer. Basketball. Gaming and Much More

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Liverpool

By

Share

man united corner flag

If Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had a song that encapsulates his current job status, it’s Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.” Yes, Amorim, despite his poor record, and his stubbornness when it comes to formations and tactics in the face of all the losses, it still here.

There is a lot of speculation and conjecture about how hot his seat is, but it feels like he’s pretty safe, at least for right now.

manchester-united-summer-transfer-window

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 19,  4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Preview Content:  Team News for Both Sides

Full Injury Reports:  Liverpool    Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool   

ruben amorim

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75%   Draw 15%  Manchester United  10%

PL Form, Standing: Manchester United  WLWLW  10th, 10 pts    Liverpool FC  WWWLL  2nd, 15 pts

United are smack dab middle of the table right now, and they would have to fall down near/in to the relegation zone for Amorim to realistically be staring down the barrel of the axe.

matheus cunha ruben amorim

Of course, getting a win at Anfield, over both the bitter rivals and the reigning league champions, would go a long way towards cooling his seat.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Liverpool

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter