Liverpool Team News at Man United: Endo, Jota, Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool could see their injury list shorten substantially on Sunday when they travel to Old Trafford for the next edition of the northwest England derby. Wataru Endo (unspecified knock) and Diogo Jota (knee ligament) could be in contention to make the squad at Manchester United.

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson both came off the bench to see action in the second half of the win over Sheffield United tonight.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 7, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool Part 1 More and Updated Liverpool Team News

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC

PL Form, Position: Man United LDWLL 6th, 48 pts Liverpool WWDWW 1st, 70 pts

Result Probability: Man United 23% Draw 21% 56 pts Liverpool

Liverpool FC Team News

Perhaps one or both will feature in a much larger capacity here. However, the United clash comes too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring). All should, or at least could, be in contention for the next weekend’s Premier League fixture.

We’ll be back with a second edition for LFC team news, once Jurgen Klopp or Pep Ljinders addresses the media, provided he gives some updates.

