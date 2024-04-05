For a while, it looked like Liverpool might drop points tonight, against the Premier League’s worst side, in Sheffield United. Then again if you really thought that was going to happen…well, you probably haven’t really been watching them this season then, have you?

In the end, the Reds didn’t just win by one, they won by two. Now comes a truly “circle the date” on the calendar affair.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 7, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool Part 1 More/Updated Liverpool Team News

Starting XI Predictions: United LFC

PL Form, Position: Man United LDWLL 6th, 48 pts Liverpool WWDWW 1st, 70 pts

Result Probability: Man United 23% Draw 21% 56 pts Liverpool

Liverpool lost the last meeting, in the FA Cup quarterfinals, and the previous league meeting at Anfield was a draw. So Jurgen Klopp will make sure his side is really fired up for this one.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Man United

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Domininc Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

