Man United Team News vs Liverpool: Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Evans

Simply put, the loss at Chelsea tonight was a total gut-punch for Manchester United. To make things even worse, there were injuries added to insult, with Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Varane came off at halftime with a fresh injury while Wan-Bissaka had to be subbed in the second half due to a knock.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 7, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool Part 1 More/Updated Liverpool Team News

Starting XI Predictions: United LFC

PL Form, Position: Man United LDWLL 6th, 48 pts Liverpool WWDWW 1st, 70 pts

Result Probability: Man United 23% Draw 21% 56 pts Liverpool

Man United Team News

Additionally, Jonny Evans was taken off at Stamford Bridge just 20 minutes after being introduced. Perhaps the next 24-48 hours will bring more information, via manager Erik ten Hag, on the status of these three defenders.

This leaves nothing short of a total injury crisis in the back line. Luke Shaw is out for the rest of the season, or close to it, with an unspecified muscular injury.

Meanwhile Tyrell Malacia is out for the season and Victor Lindelof is still dealing with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile you still have the host of long-term injury absentees to deal with in the other position groups as well.

This is not a good time to be taking on the table toppers, as United are very injury-riddled right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories