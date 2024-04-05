Maybe Manchester United vs. Liverpool just won’t have the same sizzle that it usually does, this time around. United will enter the rivalry grudge match coming off as demoralizing a loss as you’ll ever experience.

Cole Palmer, who grew up a Man United fan, bagged a hat trick to help Chelsea overturn a 2-3 deficit into a 4-3 winner. United conceded twice in stoppage time to snatch a draw, and then a defeat, from the jaws of victory.

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 7, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool Part 1 More/Updated Liverpool Team News

Starting XI Predictions: United LFC

PL Form, Position: Man United LDWLL 6th, 48 pts Liverpool WWDWW 1st, 70 pts

Result Probability: Man United 23% Draw 21% 56 pts Liverpool

While United just utterly collapsed at a mid-table side, maybe they’ll get fired up and figure it out against their most acrimonious of rivals.

After all, it was just three weeks ago that they knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup and ended their quadruple hopes.

Also, the reverse fixture at Anfield was a draw, not a loss. So there is some reason for hope after all.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Sofyan Amrabat; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

