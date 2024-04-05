Liverpool are coming off a 3-1 win over Sheffield United last night, which saw the returns of Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson from injury. Wataru Endo did not feature, but manager Jurgen Klopp said the Japanese midfielder may feature on Sunday at Manchester United.

“We rested him today,” said Klopp. “We had a feeling that he could’ve had a chance for tonight but if we leave him out there’s a big chance for Sunday. That hasn’t changed.”

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 7, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool Part 1 More/Updated Liverpool Team News

Starting XI Predictions: United LFC

PL Form, Position: Man United LDWLL 6th, 48 pts Liverpool WWDWW 1st, 70 pts

Result Probability: Man United 23% Draw 21% 56 pts Liverpool

Liverpool are one third of the way towards a treble*, and they’ll need all hands on deck if they are to reach these lofty goals. Klopp was fired up last night, to see his side get more guys off the injured list, and then pick up another win.

“Super positive the boys coming on. Curtis [Jones] back, Robbo back, Cody [Gakpo] not out but a really good game which he needed. No one got injured, recovery started already,” the German said.

This team continues to overachieve, given the crazy injury crisis that they have had to endure all season long. They’re doing it for Klopp, as part of his send-off. The Reds are always fired up to play arch-rivals United, but the purpose defined in winning for Klopp is certainly an added layer of motivation.

On top of that, they haven’t beaten United in their last two meetings either.

*a true treble includes a Champions League triumph, not a Europa League title. So this would be more like a double and a half, to be honest.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

