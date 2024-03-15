Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp met the media today, ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day FA Cup quarterfinal showdown at Old Trafford. The German provided some updates on the statuses of a few injured players, including the likes of Bobby Clark, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota and more.

Let’s dive right into that, starting with Konate, who it had been previously thought could be available on Sunday. Looks doubtful now.

“Ibou didn’t train today,” said Klopp. “We have to see if he can train tomorrow but it will be a tight, tight race which we probably lose, but we don’t know.”

Elsewhere the youngster Bobby Clark bagged his first goal since getting called up to the senior team yesterday, in the 6-1 shellacking of Sparta Praha. However, he was forced off early last night due to injury.

Klopp told the media it is just a knock: “Bobby felt much better. It was uncomfortable, he got a knock there, a little swelling and that swelling led to the feeling it could be something more serious. But it’s not, he’s fine.”

The outgoing manager also provided some updates on a few players who will be back in the mix after the March internationals, like midfielder Ryan Gravenberch: “Ryan trained today again so is ready as well. And some of the others (will be back) after the international break.”

As for Jota, and Jones and TAA, Klopp said the following: “Who can be back after the international break? Curtis and I think Diogo and Trent for the week after, they have a chance.”

Liverpool will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, at home, on March 31. We have reaction and analysis to Liverpool’s UEFA Europa League draw here.

