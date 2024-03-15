There are a lot of unsung heroes for Liverpool FC this season, and the list includes Harvey Elliott. We don’t exactly where he’ll fit in on the pitch on Sunday, when the Reds travel to Manchester United for a St. Patrick’s Day FA Cup clash, but we do know he’ll play a part.

We agree with former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson, who describe Elliott’s recent form as being “world class.”

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar. 17, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition: FA Cup Quarterfinals

In a Squawka interview, Johnson was asked if he thinks Harvey Elliott gets all the credit he deserves for how he’s performed at Liverpool this season.

Probably not, to be honest,” Johnson responded.

“Because the last few games, I think he’s been world class. He does the simple things very, very well, and people take that for granted. His short passes, his short little movements, if you’re watching him, his head’s always on a turn. He knows exactly where people are. He’s brave to get on the ball, and brave to get on the ball in a huge game like the one at the weekend.

“Someone like Diaz, of course they catch your eye. And Nunez, of course they get the limelight, and that’s fine. But I think there’s a lot of work that Harvey does that he doesn’t get credit for.

Let’s take a look at who could join in the Elliott in the first team…if he is selected by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Man United (FA Cup)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Domininc Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott; Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo

