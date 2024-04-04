Manchester City are now behind the eight ball, at least a little bit, in the Premier League title race. However, they are still City, and we will definitely see that on Saturday at Crystal Palace. We saw that yesterday, in the 4-1 rout of a very good Aston Villa side. The only highlight, for the Villans, was a goal from ex-Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran.

City will look to be clinical at Palace this weekend, but they will also no doubt have one eye on the UCL clash with Real Madrid early next week a well.

Manchester City at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat. Apr. 6, 12:30pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Man City Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Manchester City 3rd, 66 pts Crystal Palace 14th, 30 pts

Form Guide: Manchester City WDDWW Crystal Palace LDDLW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 72% Crystal Palace 11% Draw 17%

Expect some squad rotation here for sure. Look for superlative scoring sensation Erling Haaland to come back into lineup here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes; Sergio Gomez, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

