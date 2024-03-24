Man City Early Team News vs Arsenal: Kyle Walker Update

In Kyle Walker, Manchester City have a fresh injury concern ahead of their epic Premier League clash versus Arsenal next Sunday.

The England right back had to be subbed off, after about 20 minutes of action, in Three Lions’ loss to Brazil last night. We’re still waiting on an official diagnosis, but it looks like a hamstring problem.

Arsenal FC at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 31, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 23% Manchester City 52% Draw 25%

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 64 pts Manchester City 3rd, 63 pts

PL Form: Arsenal WWWWW Manchester City DWWWWD

Sunday saw Walker himself post on his Instagram page the following message:

Kyle Walker captioned the message:

“Frustrating to come off injured in last nights game especially when captaining the side. A truly great honour. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and I’m back ASAP.”

If this injury is serious, then it is indeed a massive blow for City next weekend, in what will be a match with massive league title implications. England boss Gareth Southgate said the following about Walker’s situation:

“We don’t know yet. He is feeling something but he is not a player who is injured very often so he’s not quite certain what it is. So it is something we have to assess in the coming days.”

