Man City Team News vs Burnley: Haaland, Akanji, Stones

When Manchester City hosts Burnley FC on Wednesday night, it will likely mark the return of the talismanic Erling Haaland. The big man has been out since Dec. 6, when City lost to Aston Villa 1-0, due to a foot injury.

And that foot injury has turned out to be much worse than initially thought, as the recovery has certainly contained some setbacks along the way.

Manchester City vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Jan 31, 7:30 pm, The Etihad

Google Result Probability: Man City 88% Draw 8% Burnley FC 4%

Premier League Form, Standing: Burnley DLLWL 19th, 12 pts Man City 2nd, 43 pts, WWWDW

Series History: Burnley wins: 30 Draws: 25 Man City wins: 56

Odds: Burnley: +1700, Draw: +1100, Man City: -900

Man City Team News

“When he came back after two or three sessions and felt some disturbance, that’s why we were a little cautious after we waited a long time and in December he couldn’t play for a long time,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of the Haaland situation.

“We tried to avoid it but now he feels good, we’ll give him three or four days and hopefully he can play against Burnley and he can play his first minutes, we’ll see.” Elsewhere beyond Haaland, John Stones is expected to be fit for this one while Manuel Akanji, who has been out with an unspecified injury, has about 50/50 chance, most likely, of playing here.

