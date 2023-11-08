Chelsea Team News vs Man City: Enzo, Broja, Mudryk, Carney

Enzo Fernandez is the latest injury concern for Chelsea FC as the Argentine had to be taken off early in Monday night’s thrilling 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. His countryman, Spurs defender Cristian Romero, scraped the studs of his boot across Fernandez’s shin and ankle.

It is thought (or at least hoped) that he will be fine to face Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday however.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Draw 25% Manchester City 55%

Blues Team News

Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka are also doubtful as well. Although to be designated “a doubt” is certainly a much better place to be than totally ruled out, and Chelsea (as always) have plenty of those!

That list consists of the following:

Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Trevoh Chalobah.

While there are, obviously, a lot of names missing, Chelsea have spent so much money building such a big roster that Mauricio Pochettino will have no shortage of selection options.

No doubt this is the headliner clash of the Premier League weekend, but it is going to be hard to try and top the entertainment value of Monday night’s affair, in which Spurs were actually down to just 9 men at the end.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories