Despite having won just one of their last five against Burnley FC, Arsenal are heavily pegged to easily beat the Clarets on Saturday afternoon.

That’s because this Premier League fixture is your classic opposite ends of the table clash, with two sides going in different directions. Burnley will have the added disadvantage of being without their top scorer, and possibly, even their second most producer of goals too.

Arsenal vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 8pm Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 4th, 24 pts, LWDWW Burnley FC 19th, 4 pts, LLLLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 81% Draw 13% Burnley FC 6%

Arsenal meanwhile, routed Sheffield United 5-0 last weekend and could likely replicate that score line again here.

Brighter days are ahead for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, it is just we don’t know when.

Burnley are looking like prime candidates to get the drop this term while Arsenal are poised to challenge Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool for the league title.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kai Havertz, Patrick Vieira, Declan Rice; Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

