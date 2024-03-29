The last time out, Liverpool FC saw their quadruple hopes dashed, with a loss to arch-rival Manchester United in the FA Cup. And after a fortnight to ponder it, it’s back to the marathon that is the Premier League title race, with a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds have continued rolling, for the most part, despite all their long injury list.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sun. March 31, 2024, Anfield

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool DWWWW, 2nd, 64 pts Brighton WLDWL, 8th, 42 pts,

Result Probability: Liverpool 70% Brighton 13% Draw 17%

The good news here though is that the injured reserve list looks to get at least a little bit shorter here, and at best, substantially shorter. Jurgen Klopp should have a few more options here as he fills out his 4-3-3 lineup.

It is obvious, to even the most casual observer, this team is rallying around him; helping to obtain as much silverware as possible for him on his way out.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Domininc Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

