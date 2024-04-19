Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Fulham

Liverpool is truly seeing the wheels come off their season now. Having been eliminated from the Europa League competition earlier tonight, the Reds now just have only the Premier League to play for. It won’t be an unprecedented quadruple this season. Nor the extremely rarified air that is the treble, but if Manchester City slip up, a domestic double is still there for the taking.

Let’s preview the Mersey-siders’ visit to Craven Cottage this weekend.

Liverpool FC at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 21, Craven Cottage, London, UK

La Liga Standing, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 78 pts, LDWWD Fulham 12th 42 pts WLLDW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 62% Draw 20% Fulham 18%

Defender Conor Bradley has picked up an ankle/foot ligament injury, and that will rule him out for the next couple weeks; at minimum.

Said manager Jurgen Klopp “I think (Ryan) Gravenberch had a similar thing. So, [the] first week of May, [Conor] should be back in training. [He] overstretched the ligaments, not serious, serious but serious enough that he’s not here.”

Other than that, the Reds fitness situation has not changed at all.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

