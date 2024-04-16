Not that the quadruple talk was ever to be taken seriously, but man does that rhetoric now belong in a galaxy far far away. Liverpool are coming off what was by far the worst week of the season for them. Atalanta now look poised to end their Europa League campaign, having taken the Anfield leg 3-0 last Thursday.

That was sandwiched in between a draw with Manchester United and loss to Crystal Palace in the league.

Liverpool FC vs Atalanta FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 18, 8pm, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Competition: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: Atalanta leads 3-0

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: Atalanta have a UEFA Cup/Europa League Form Guide that looks like this 10W5D1L. RB Leipzig, in 2021-22, was the only side to ever beat them.

These two fixtures, plus the other results happening with Manchester City and Arsenal, saw Jurgen Klopp’s men fall from first to third. Now it’s looking like this season will only end with one trophy, and it was the lesser of the two cup competitions at that.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atalanta (UEFA Europa League)

Alisson Becker; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominick Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

