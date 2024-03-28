As the Liverpool FC injury list remains very long, we’ll once again cover the situation in two parts. Here we’ll focus on the five Reds who may be coming off the IL to potentially feature against Brighton: Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

We eagerly await the Good Friday press conference from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, in which he should likely give us an update on who will and won’t be available for the Easter Sunday clash against the Seagulls.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sun. March 31, 2024, Anfield

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool DWWWW, 2nd, 64 pts Brighton WLDWL, 8th, 42 pts,

Google Probability: Liverpool 70% Brighton 13% Draw 17%

Reds Team News

Let’s start with Nunez (thigh problem), Klopp said the following on St. Patrick’s Day in regards to his status: “Darwin, hamstring, hopefully not bad.”

Of Jones (ankle/foot) he said: “Curtis [has a chance of making the Brighton game after the break],” before then stating the following on Jota and Alexander-Arnold (both knees):

“I think the other two, Diogo (Jota) and Trent, for the week after [the break]. A chance.”

Scottish left back Andy Robertson meanwhile is battling an ankle sprain.

Check back tomorrow, as we’ll cover any new status updates on any of the five players mentioned here. We’ll also go into detail on Alisson Becker (thigh/hamstring) and Stefan Bajcetic (unspecified injury).

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara remain done for the season, with both likely to leave the club this summer.

