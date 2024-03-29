A mixed bag of injury news for Liverpool FC on this Good Friday. Curtis Jones (ankle knock), Ibrahima Konate (thigh), Darwin Nunez (hamstring), Luis Diaz (groin issue), and Cody Gakpo (twisted ankle) should all be fine and fit to feature against Brighton on Easter Sunday.

However, it’s going to be another week, at least for Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Diogo Jota (also a knee).

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kick-off time: 2PM GMT, Sun. March 31, 2024, Anfield

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News 1 Team News 2 Full Injury List

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool DWWWW, 2nd, 64 pts Brighton WLDWL, 8th, 42 pts,

Result Probability: Liverpool 70% Brighton 13% Draw 17%

Reds Team News

Meanwhile first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring problem) remains out, and we likely won’t see him until the middle of, or perhaps late April. Regarding left back Andy Robertson, the good news is his ankle injury isn’t serious. The bad news is that the issue will keep him out for a couple weeks though.

Elsewhere Ben Doak (meniscus tear) still has potential to feature again this season, although not until the tail end.

And finally, Stefan Bajcetic has only played twice this season, due to a variety of injury problems. He is supposedly doing well in his recovery, from his most recent health issue, and he should play again at some point this season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories