West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Nottm Forest

West Ham United are still yet to record a victory, in seven tries, for the calendar year of 2024. And they head into the next fixture, a road clash at Nottingham Forest, with a 0-9 goal differential on aggregate across their last two outings.

Where and why has it all gone wrong for manager David Moyes?

West Ham United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 3 pm local, City Ground

West Ham Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Nottingham Forest LDLLW West Ham United LLDDD

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 16th, 21 pts West Ham United 8th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Nottingham Forest win 40% Draw 27% West Ham win 33%

Overall, Moyes has a very fit squad, so he can pick and choose what he wants to do with his lineups. Moyes can rotate his side giving fresher legs into the first team assignments…if that helps.

He’s got to try something new, and attempt to shake things up. What he’s going with now just isn’t working. Here’s what we think might, or could work better.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell; Edson Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips; James Ward-Prowse, Maxwell Cornet, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

