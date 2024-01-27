In the month that followed the festive period fixture congestion, Arsenal FC has had a lot of time off. By the time they take to the pitch at Nottingham Forest, it will have been 11 days time since they last played (the resounding 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in the league).

And that match came 13 days after the Gunners were eliminated from the FA Cup, at the hands of Liverpool.

Arsenal FC at Nottingham Forest FC FYIs

Kick: Tue Jan 31, 7:30 pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

PL Form: Arsenal WLLDW Nottingham Forest LWWLL

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 43 pts Nottingham Forest 16th, 20 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Nottingham Forest 12% Draw 19%

And that is it, for the entire month of January for them- just those three matches. So the north London side is very rested to say the least. Manager Mikel Arteta can easily go with his strongest side possible on Tuesday night at Nottingham Forest, as everyone has fresh legs.

This is what we think that looks like.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus

