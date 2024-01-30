West Ham United continue their push for the top four when they host AFC Bournemouth on Thursday night. The Cherries come in having cooled off a bit, and come back down to Earth.

They now sit mid-table in the Premier League, after having been one of this season’s most pleasantly surprising teams.

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30pm, London Stadium

West Ham United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Form Guide, Standing: Bournemouth LLWWW 12th, 25 pts West Ham DDWWW 6th 35 pts

As for the men on David Moyes, they are currently slotted 6th in the table, in line for a UEFA Europa League berth. However, they’d obviously like to keep moving up the table, as they’re not too far off from the top four.

Lately they have been dealing with a ton of absentees, and for a whole host of reasons- injuries, suspensions, international duty at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

Let’s now take a look at what Moyes can go with, in his first team, given who he has around and active. A first start for Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips? Yes, we are calling that!

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

4-2-3-1

Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Konstaninos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals; Danny Ings

