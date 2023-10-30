Diogo Jota, after scoring the first and ultimately match winning goal today for Liverpool, in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, held up the shirt of his teammate Luis Diaz. Jota honored his teammate, who left the squad to be with his family, after the forward’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he was unaware of his players’ plans to celebrate with a Díaz shirt, but he found the tribute incredibly touching.

DIOGO JOTA SCORES AGAINST FOREST AND IMMEDIATELY HOLDS UP THE SHIRT OF LUIS DÍAZ, WHOSE PARENTS WERE KIDNAPPED IN COLOMBIA. Díaz not in today’s squad. There are reports his mother has been found, but the search continues for his father. ?????? pic.twitter.com/ldPq0Nv7Qf — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 29, 2023

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Liverpool FC at AFC Bournemouth

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Vitality Stadium

Liverpool Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

“How can you make a football game really important on a day like this?” said the German.

“It’s really difficult. I never struggled with that in my life. It was always my safe place, sometimes my hiding point as a player or as a coach. You are allowed, during these 90-odd minutes, to focus just on that.

“And it was impossible, absolutely impossible, to do that today.

“It was clear we had to give the game an extra sense and it was fighting for Lucho. Then the boys pulled out the shirt and I was not 100% prepared for that to be honest. It was really touching, but wonderful as well.”

Look for Jota to be the first name on the team sheet come Wednesday night when the Reds host AFC Bournemouth in EFL Cup action. Here is who else may join him.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Bournemouth (EFL Cup)

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

