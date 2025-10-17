West Ham Team News vs Brentford: Niclas Fullkrug, George Earthy

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo addressed the media today, just like all Premier League managers do on Fridays. It will be a bit until the Hammers play this weekend, however, with Brentford coming in for a London derby on Monday night. He provided updates on West Ham’s two injury concerns: Niclas Fullkrug, who suffered a thigh injury during the international window, and George Earthy, who has a hamstring problem.

“He (Füllkrug) has just had a scan, and we’re waiting for the results,” said Santo.

“After that, we’ll be able to say exactly how long he’s going to be out. Hopefully he’s back as soon as possible.

“It’s just George who is still out, apart from that. The rest are OK, including the players who have come back from international duty.”

So there you have it, both Fullkrug and Earthy are out.

Meanwhile Jarrod Bowen, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Tomas Soucek (who returns from suspension for this match), Konstantinos Mavropanos, Lucas Paqueta and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all returned from featuring for their respective national teams as passe fit.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

