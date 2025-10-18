West Ham United vs Brentford Predicted Starting XIs

Happy matchday everyone! This round of Premier League football action, the first after the October international window, concludes on Monday night with a lower-table London derby. Brentford FC visits West Ham United in a matchup of two London clubs who are anxious to get headed north in the standings, and soon!

It’s definitely a game that should be evenly matched, and fiercely contested.

Brentford at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Oct. 20, 8pm, London Stadium

West Ham United Team News: go here

Premier League Standing: West Ham United 19th, 4 points Brentford FC 14th, 7 points

Result Probability, according to Google: West Ham United win 39% a Draw 28% Brentford FC win 33%

Let’s take a look at who could be in the first teams when the two sides collide for Monday night football.

Starting XI Predictions

Brentford FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Ajer, Sepp Van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter; Yehor Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Kevin Schade

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola; Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Mateus Fernandes, Soungoutou Magassa; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville; Callum Wilson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories