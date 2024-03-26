After Tottenham Hotspur were destroyed by Fulham, in the final match before the current international break, Son Heung-Min asked his teammates to “look in the mirror.” Now, with a whole international period to ponder that performance and self-reflect, we’ll see how Spurs respond versus Luton Town.

Son has stepped up and filled both the scoring and leadership voids that were left by the departure of Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 2024, 4pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 79% Draw `12% Luton Town 9%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts LWWLW Luton Town 17th, 22 pts DLDLL

There is a lot on the line still for Spurs as they head into the 2023-24 season run-in. The North Londoners are still working towards securing UEFA Champions League football for next season.

In Luton Town, they’ll take on a side that is fighting for survival in the top flight of the English football pyramid, so this match will have high stakes on both sides.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Rodrigo Betancur, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Richarlison; Heung Min-Son

