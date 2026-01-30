Tottenham Hotspur are obviously not where they want to be right now, but their Sunday clash with Manchester City is still the biggest match of the weekend. And one of their key players, Micky van de Ven, is touch-and-go for this affair. The man who has been clocked as the fastest player in the Premier League is nursing a knock, and he faces a late fitness test in order to make the matchday squad here.

“Micky is a minor one,” Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said earlier today.

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb 1, 4:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Man City 56% Draw 23% Tottenham 21%

PL Form: Manchester City DDDLW Tottenham DDLLD

PL Standing: Manchester City 2nd, 46 pts Tottenham 14th 28 pts

Spurs Team News

“It will be touch-and-go for Sunday, we are hoping. He was on the pitch yesterday, [and] on the pitch today. So, hopeful for that, but it’s touch and go.” The other major update, outside of Van de Ven, is Pedro Porro.

Ahead of the 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, Frank was ‘frank’ about the extent of the player’s hamstring injury

“He hasn’t travelled, unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring injury, three or four weeks,” Frank said.

So Porro is out until late February. Meanwhile Richarlison, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur all remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

