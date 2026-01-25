Make no bones about it, Thomas Frank still has a job at Tottenham Hotspur because of how his side has performed in the Champions League. Spurs haven’t officially clinched their spot in the UCL playoffs just yet, but they’re looking really good right now. They sit fifth in the table, with a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, who sit 33rd and have already been eliminated (hence they have nothing to play for) the only match remaining.

UCL League Phase Finale

Matchday 8 of 8, Tottenham Hotspur at Eintracht Frankfurt

Kickoff: Wed Jan 28, 8pm, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt, Germany

UCL Standing Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 14 pts, DWLWW Eintracht Frankfurt 33rd, 4 pts, LDLLL

Win Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 49% Draw 25% Eintracht Frankfurt 26%

It’s a completely different reality from how they’ve peformed in the Premier League.

On Saturday, Spurs needed a late minute equalizer from Cristian Romero, just to even salvage a single point, from a clash against a bottom feeder side, in Burnley FC.

It was embarassing, obviously, but it also came dangerously close to being much much worse.

Spurs Team News

There are no real changes to the injury/unavailability situation here. Perhaps Joao Palhinha, who was in contention to make the squad for that disgraceful showing against the lowly Clarets, didn’t get passed fit.

Maybe he does here, or perhaps the return from his undisclosed injury will come next weekend.

Otherwise the same seven Spurs remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees:

James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies and Richarlison.

