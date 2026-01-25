Andy Robertson could be on his way out of Liverpool, before the winter transfer window closes in a week’s time. After all, every one of us knew, once Milos Kerkez was signed in the summer that Robo’s days at the Merseyside club were going to eventually be numbered.

Now Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly come calling, and if transfer talks escalate within the next couple of days, then Robertson could be held out of Liverpool’s midweek European tie with Qarabag FK.

🚨 Negotiations between Tottenham and Liverpool for Andy Robertson deal are still ongoing. After opening proposal sent on Friday, the two clubs remain in talks over fee. pic.twitter.com/WnCKbw9u5L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2026

UCL League Phase Finale

Matchday 8 of 8: Liverpool vs Qarabag FK

Kickoff: Wed Jan 28, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Team News: go here

UCL Standing, Form: Liverpool 4th 15 pts WWLWW Qarabag FK LDLLW

Win Probability: Liverpool 86% Draw 10% Qarabag FK 4%

Whether this happens or not, remains to be seen, but as you can see from that Fabrizio Romano tweet, talks remain ongoing. With Kerkez struggling right now, Reds boss Arne Slot might really want to keep Robertson around.

We don’t know what is going to happen, as this transfer deal has a long way to go yet until it gets closed (or not).

And if the Scottish left back does move on to North London, the next domino to fall will be on-loan AS Roma defender Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool will reportedly recall him, to fill the potential void left by an Andy Robertson departure.

