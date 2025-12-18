Tottenham Hotspur hosts Liverpool FC on Saturday evening in an all-big six affair where selection options will be much fewer than normal. Mo Salah, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are all away the Africa Cup of Nations. For the Reds, you have six players out due to injury: Giovanni Leoni, Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez and Dominic Szoboszlai.

Spurs have a half-dozen out injured as well: James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusuin, Dominic Solanke and Kota Takai.

Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Saturday December 20, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Premier League Standing: Liverpool FC 7th, 26 points Tottenham 11th, 22 points

Google Result Probability: Tottenham win 28% Draw 25% Liverpool FC win 47%

So with all those guys out- who is actually in?

Who is going to make the first team lists for this one?

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool FC

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristián Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall, João Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories