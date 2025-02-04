The way that Tottenham Hotspur’s season is going so far, they should just try to go all in on winning the EFL/League/Carabao Cup. I mean why the hell not? Yes, playing at Liverpool is always tough, and especially so when the Anfield supporters are staring a cup elimination in the face, but Thursday brings a chance to go balls to the wall.

Tottenham are safe from relegation in the Premier League, but they’re way too far from any of the continental competition qualification slots.

EFL Cup Semifinal, Leg 2/2 FYIs

Thursday, February 6, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Tottenham leads 1-0 on aggregate

Team News: Liverpool Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Tottenham

How They Got Here:

Liverpool- Quarterfinals: Southampton 3-2, Round of 16: Brighton 3-2, Third Round: West Ham 5-1

Tottenham- Quarterfinals: Manchester United 4-3, Round of 16: Manchester City 2-1, Third Round: Coventry 2-1 Second Round: Nottingham Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

And although they are still alive and through to the next round in the Europa League, why not focus on the League Cup first? Leave it all out on the pitch, get in it to win it and close the deal.

Wow! Lots of cliches there just now!

Tottenham Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool (EFL Cup Semis)

Antonin Kinsky; Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur; Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, Archie Gray; Heung-Min Son, Richarlison, Mikey Moore

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories