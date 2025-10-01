When Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank ruled Dominic Solanke out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt, he also said the striker would miss Saturday’s league fixture at Leeds United. In doing so, Frank also provided an update on the treatment and recovery plan for Solanke, who is currently rehabbing an ankle injury.

“Dom, you know, got that ankle issue that’s been bothering him for a little while, so now we decided to make a minor surgery,” Frank said on Monday.

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Sat Oct 4, 12:30pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Standing: Leeds United 12th, 8 pts Tottenham Hotspur 4th, 11 pts

PL Form: Leeds United LDLWD Tottenham Hotspur WLWDD

Google Result Probability: Leeds United 34% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 39%

Spurs Team News

“It’s a small procedure, so that will mean he’s not ready for today. And of course, Leeds, he’s out as well. We will have more news about a timeframe after the international break, but I don’t expect it to be long.”

Undergoing the surgical procedure obviously delays the timeline, but it still sounds like Solanke is looking at an early November return. Now for some good news, Randal Kolo Muani has likely gotten over the thigh muscle problem that he’s been dealing with, and it looks like he’s probable for Saturday.

As Frank said on Saturday: “I think now we’re finally on top of his dead leg, so there’s also progress there. That’s good.”

And then finally, we got an update on Radu Dragusin, and his knee injury recovery, this week.

“He’s progressing well,” Frank said. “He’s been on the grass for three weeks and is progressing as well as it should. We all know coming back from an ACL is a long one – he’s on track – but it will be a few weeks befofore he’s able to be involved.”

So maybe after the international break he’ll move closer towards being in contention.

