Tying 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt in midweek had to have felt like a loss for Tottenham Hotspur. Dropping points against a smaller side on Tuesday just has an aura/feeling of defeat to it. It is what it is. But there is no time to dwell on it now- the next match, a trip to Leeds United, is coming on fast. This will be the first match on the final weekend before the international break, for everybody.

And everybody who is competing in multiple competitions right now, well, they can use the rest!

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Sat Oct 4, 12:30pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Standing: Leeds United 12th, 8 pts Tottenham Hotspur 4th, 11 pts

PL Form: Leeds United LDLWD Tottenham Hotspur WLWDD

Google Result Probability: Leeds United 34% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur 39%

The Spurs predicted XI is very straight-forward. It kind of just picks itself when you look at the last match. Just swap in the guys who featured off the bench, and put them in a starting role.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Joao Palhinha, Archie Gray, Mohamed Kudus; Xavi Simons, Richarlison, Wilson Odobert

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

