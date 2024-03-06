Tottenham Team News at Aston Villa: Richarlison, Sarr, Solomon

The Tottenham Hotspur injury list is shortening, and the likes of Richarlison, Pedro Porro and Manor Solomon could all return to action this Saturday, when the Lilywhites visit Aston Villa.

Let’s start with Richarlison, who recently suffered a knee injury that was supposed to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, 3pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Result Probability: Tottenham 36% Draw `23% Aston Villa 41%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 50 pts, WLWDW Aston Villa 4th, 55 pts, WWWLW

Spurs Team News

However, the Brazilian striker, who got called up to the very prestigious national team for this month’s internationals, said he’ll be back this weekend.

While Richarlison is definitely one of the most polarizing figures in football, you got to love the fact that he actually says something when he talks to the media. Most footballers simply do not.

Meanwhile Porro (unspecified issue) should be back in action here, as manager Ange Postecoglu said last week that the defender was only a week away. Elsewhere Manor Solomon (knee) is convalescing and could be nearing “needs to pass a late fitness test” mode.

Finally Fraser Forster (ankle/foot) is out until late April and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring/thigh) is done for the season. One has to wonder if we’ll ever see Sess play in a Spurs shirt again?

