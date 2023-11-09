Tottenham Team News at Wolves: Richarlison, Maddison, Davies

Just a couple hours ago, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club sent out a release stating that Richarlison has undergone groin surgery. The Brazilian forward announced a couple days ago that he’s going to have the procedure done, as he’s been playing through the pain of a groin injury for some time.

Recovery from the surgery will require a few weeks on the sidelines. Richarlison will be missed in the Spurs final third.

We can confirm that Richarlison has undergone groin surgery today. The Brazil international will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, before returning to training in the coming weeks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Richy! ? pic.twitter.com/DsV6L59aki — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 9, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 11, 12:30pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Spurs Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 44% Draw 26% Wolves 30%

Rest of the Spurs Team News

Elsewhere superlative summer signing James Maddison is a doubt there with an ankle injury. The same can be said for defender Ben Davies.

And the list of absentees only gets longer from there, as Ryan Sessegnon (thigh- he is Tottenham Thiago Alcantara at this point, never available!), Micky van de Ven (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) and Ivan Perisic (knee) are all out injured.

And top of all that, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are both suspended for this one.

In other words, manager Ange Postecoglu will have some selection issues here, to say the least.

