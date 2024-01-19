Tottenham Injury Updates: Maddison, Davies, Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur return to action, one week from today, when they host Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Over the course of those seven days, the Spurs injury list should change, and we’ll look at how and why here, starting with James Maddison, Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies.

In part two of THFC injury updates (linked here), we’ll cover Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Alfie Whiteman, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon and more. So let’s get things kicked off with the midfielder acquired from Leicester City this past summer.

For today’s Tottenham Transfer Talk, go here

James Maddison

A major Spurs fan favorite to be sure, Maddison was a huge reason why Tottenham was flying high in the beginning. His ankle injury is healing up now, and he should be ready to go, and back in the middle of the park within the next week or two.

The City clash may come too soon however.

Gio Lo Celso

In staying with the attacking midfield, Lo Celso is still recovering from a thigh muscle strain. Said manager Ange Postecoglu the last time he discussed this situation: “Gio is similar [to Ben Davies], but it is a little bit more complicated. We’re still trying to get to the bottom of it. I think he is having another assessment on Monday, but he will miss this game vs United.”

It is looking like late January, early February for Lo Celso.

Ben Davies

The center back is one of several players on the team battling hamstring/thigh injuries. Postecoglu provided a timeline a week ago today: “Ben has got a hamstring injury, so it’ll probably be around four or five weeks [out for him].”

That puts him at a mid-February return.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

