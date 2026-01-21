Embattled Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank cooled his seat a bit last night, by getting a nice result in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. However, domestically, Spurs are no better this season than they were last term, and if Frank can’t get “the supertanker” (to use his metaphor) turned around soon, he’ll be back on sacking watch. We’ve got a few injury updates for you now, pertaining to Lucas Bergvall, Joao Palhinha and Ben Davies, ahead of the the next fixture, a trip to Burnley.

We’ll begin with Bergvall, who started yesterday, but then got hurt and had to be subbed off in the 67′ due to an unspecified issue.

Tottenham Hotspur at Burnley FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 24, 3pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, Lancashire, UK

PL Position, Form: Tottenham 14th, 27 pts, WDDLL Burnley 19th, 14 pts, DLLDD

Google Result Probability: Tottenham win 46% Draw 27% Burnley win 27%

“It was a contact [injury],” Frank said in post game last night. “They are assessing him now, so we will know more on Thursday.”

So for now, this is all we know. Sorry we don’t know more. As for Palhinha, he only has a knock of some sort, so he should be in contention to play here. Davies will not be, as we’ve learned that he’ll undergo ankle surgery. The procedure will put his return timeline as sometime in April, most likely.

And then of course, Richarlison, Mo Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories