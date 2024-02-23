Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has less attacking options than usual heading into the Sunday home clash with Sevilla FC. Ancelotti will play wingers Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo as his front two, but with Jude Bellingham and Joselu both out, the Italian will have to make some modifications.

Brahmin Diaz is in form and could start up in the Attacking third, or Federico Valverde could shift from the midfield further up the pitch.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla FC FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Feb 25, 8pm local, Estadio de Santiago Bernabeu

PL Form: Real Madrid DWDWW Sevilla FC DWWDL

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 62 pts Sevilla FC 15th, 24 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 74% Draw 16% Sevilla FC win 10%

It is just too bad Kylian Mbappe isn’t there yet! Because then the choice would be obvious.

Here is how we see the rest of the lineup shaping out on Sunday, with a 4-3-2-1 formation. Of course, there are a lot of other ways that Madrid could go with their formation too.

There is no right or wrong answer here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla FC

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Aurielen Tchoumeni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Brahmin Diaz, Rodrygo; Vinicius

