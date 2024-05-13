Real Madrid Team News, Predicted Lineup vs Alaves

Real Madrid have already long clinched the La Liga title, so these last three matches of the run-in are basically glorified friendlies. Sorry Alaves, but you know it’s true. These games will be massively meaningful for the reserves and kids though.

This last trio of fixtures will be their time to shine.

Real Madrid vs Alaves FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. May 15, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 75% Draw 16% Alaves 9%

PL Form: Real Madrid LDWDD Alaves DWWLW

PL Standing: Man United 8th, 57 pts Alaves 11th 42 pts

Team News

We’ll see if Aurelien Tchouameni is available or not for the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.

In any case, he will sit out the rest of the La Liga season, these last three games that are, as we indicated earlier, essentially meaningless at this point. David Alaba is the only other fitness concern, as he remains out for the season with a torn ACL.

So in other words, the Madrid team news remains unchanged. Look for manager Carlo Ancelotti to

Starting XI Prediction

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Ferland Garcia; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde; Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Joselu

