Real Madrid Team News at Granada CF: Tchouameni, Alaba

Real Madrid did what they always do last night- find a way to get it done in European competition. Once again they defied the odds and overcame a deficit to move on in the UEFA Champions League. The win came with a price however, as Los Blancos lost Aurielen Tchouameni in the 69th minute due to a stress fracture in his foot.

The Frenchman is now a doubt for the UCL final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Real Madrid at Granada FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May, 11, 2024, 5:30 pm, Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes, Granada, Andalucia, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid Champions, 87 pts Granada 19th, 21 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWW Granada LWDWL

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid Win 64% Draw 20% Granada Win 16%

Real Madrid Team News

Madrid released a club statement that expressed optimism about having Tchouameni available for the final 23 days time. However, there have been reports circulating that the chances of the defensive/central/holding midfielder actually being fit enough to feature at Wembley are actually low.

In any case, he will sit out the rest of the La Liga season, a series of games that are meaningless at this point. Real Madrid have already clinched the league title. David Alaba is the only other fitness concern, as he remains out for the season with a torn ACL.

