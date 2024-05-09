Real Madrid visits Granada CF in a matchup that is dead rubber at both ends of the table. For the visitors, the La Liga title has already been clinched. For the hosts, they are already relegated, so this match will just be a quasi-friendly. For Los Blancos, the focus now shifts entirely to June 1, at Wembley Stadium, London, UK.

That is when they’ll face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid at Granada CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May, 11, 2024, 5:30 pm, Nuevo Estadio de los Carmenes, Granada, Andalucia, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid Champions, 87 pts Granada CF 19th, 21 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWW Granada CF LWDWL

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid Win 64% Draw 20% Granada CF Win 16%

With that in mind, you can expect Carlo Ancelotti to empty his bench in this one, and we’ll no doubt see a lot of reserves and squad players in the starting lineup. You’ll see that below in our 4-3-3 prediction.

Oh and since this is the final time we’ll preview a Granada CF match this season, before they get sent down, we channel The Clash: “Spanish bombs in Andalucia……Spanish bombs, in Granada.”

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Granada CF

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Ferland Garcia; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde; Arda Guler, Rodrygo, Joselu

