With the UEFA Champions League Final now less than a week away, the BVB injury situation is coming into focus. Left back Remy Bensebaini (interior knee ligament) is hoping to be fit in time, but we just might not know until match day. Sebatian Haller has been battling an ankle injury, but he is expected to be okay.

Mateu Morey is recovering from a cold, and building up his match fitness, so he should be fine too.

UCL Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 1, 8pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

90 Min Probability: Real Madrid 59% Extra Time 22% Borussia Dortmund 19%

Fun Fact: The last time Dortmund played in a UCL Final it was also in Wembley, a 2-1 loss to Klassiker rivals Bayern Munich in 2013

BVB Team News

The news is not as good for Julien Duranville, who is battling an unspecified muscular injury. He is likely out. Ditto for Abdoulaye Kamara, who an undisclosed injury. Dortmund are heavy underdogs in this one, so they really could use all hands on deck in their attempt to spring the upset.

The good news is that most of their key players are all match fit and fully available right now. Also, if you want a great deal on a Jadon Sancho rookie card, we can set you up here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

