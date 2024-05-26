There will be no late fitness test on Saturday for Aurelien Tchouameni. The French midfielder had been hoping to get match fit in time for next weekend’s UEFA Champions League Final, but it is not going to happen. Real Madrid have now conceded that he will not recovery from injury in time.

Tchouameni joins David Alaba in being out injured for the European Cup finale.

UCL Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 1, 8pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

90 Min Probability: Real Madrid 59% Extra Time 22% Borussia Dortmund 19%

Fun Fact: Real Madrid have reached this game 17 times, far and away more than any other club.

More Real Madrid Team News

However, the real team news here concerns German midfielder Toni Kroos. This will be his final game in a Real Madrid shirt, or with any club for that matter. Once Euro 2024 is over, so is his playing career.

Kroos gave a very emotional farewell at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu yesterday.

It was the perfect example of what a retirement send-off should be and it was an impressive display even for fans of rival clubs, or neutrals.

