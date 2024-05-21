Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Real Betis

Real Madrid have just one more dead rubber match left before they take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final on June 1. Los Blancos host Real Betis this Saturday, with a focus on making sure no one else gets injured, ahead of the headliner clash at Wembley Stadium in London.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 25, 2024, 9pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid Champions, 94 pts Real Betis 7th, 56 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWW Real Betis LDWWD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid Win 72% Draw 16% Real Betis Win 12%

Team News

David Alaba has long been ruled out for the season and it appears the Aurielien Tchouameni will join him in this regard. The Frenchman defender/defensive midfielder had still held out hopes of featuring in the UCL Final, but another setback in his recovery occurred.

It looks like he will lose the race against time to be fit enough to feature. So with that in mind, look for manager Carlo Ancelotti

Starting XI Prediction

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Ferland Garcia; Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde; Arda Guler, Bramin Diaz, Joselu

