The last of the meaningless matches, the La Liga dead rubber collection, is now over. Real Madrid played Real Betis to a goalless draw yesterday, and now Carlo Ancelotti and company can turn their entire focus towards Borussia Dortmund and the UEFA Champions League Final.

UCL Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. June 1, 8pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

90 Min Probability: Real Madrid 59% Extra Time 22% Borussia Dortmund 19%

Fun Fact: Real Madrid have only lost once in their last 20 against German opponents in UEFA competition (W13D6)

Madrid are unbeaten in the 12 matches (8W4D) that they have played in the UCL competition this year. Amazingly, this is the first time they have reached the European Cup/Champions League final on an undefeated run.

Given their very rich history in this competition, as they are truly Los Reyes del Europa, this is a very surprising stat. Wembley Stadium will certainly be rocking for this one next weekend.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL Final)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandes, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

