The trip to Anfield on Monday night was nothing short of a disaster for Newcastle United. Not only did they come away with zero points, but they now have multiple new unavailability concerns, in Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Fabian Schar and Sandro Tonali. That is on top of the Alexander Isak situation, which remains unchanged.

Isak is still suspended, as he persists in trying to force through his move to Liverpool.

Newcastle United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 31, 5:30pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, UK

NUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United win 45% Draw 26% Leeds United win 29%

Premier League Standing, Form Newcastle United 15th, 1 pt, dL Leeds United 12th, 3 pts, WL

Newcastle Team News

As for Gordon, he was sent off for violent conduct in the 3-2 loss at Liverpool, following a VAR review which came after a strong challenge on Reds center back Virgil Van Dijk. He’s suspended for the next three.

Meanwhile Tonali, the engine that makes their system run in the holding midfield, suffered a shoulder injury that sounds pretty serious. Compounding the problems in the middle of the park, Joelinton suffered an injury to the hip/groin/pelvic area. Both midfielders will be sidelined on Saturday, and for the foreseeable future while Fabian Schar will miss out as well.

He suffered a head injury that has placed him in concussion protocol.

“To come away with nothing and injuries and suspensions and concussions, it’s a pretty bad day,” Howe told the media on Monday night.

“Sandro’s doesn’t look good, he was in quite a bit of pain. I don’t know the full extent of his or Joelinton’s injury, but they both look threatening for us in the essence that they could be out for a while.

“Of course Ants [Gordon] is going to be suspended which is a big blow for us. Just reflecting on that, I thought there was no intent. People say it looks bad, I haven’t seen it again, I’ve seen a quick image of it, I thought he was trying to pull out of the tackle.”

Yikes, yikes and yikes! Howe will really have to call upon some of the backups this weekend.

