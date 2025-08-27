It’s only two games in, so you can take the standings with a grain of salt (that is unless you need to decrease the sodium in your diet), but Newcastle United are looking up at Leeds United right now. Leeds, just happy to be here in the top flight, are slots ahead of Newcastle in the table currently. Meanwhile tomorrow will see Newcastle learn their UEFA Champions League fixtures. But hey, here we are, because football is a funny game.

It’s the final Premier League weekend ahead of the first international break of the year, so let’s preview!

Newcastle United at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 31, 5:30pm, Elland Road, Beeston, Leeds, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United win 45% Draw 26% Leeds United win 29%

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Premier League Standing, Form Newcastle United 15th, 1 pt, dL Leeds United 12th, 3 pts, WL

For Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, there are numerous unavailability concerns, so the lineup kind of picks itself at this point, although there are one or two positions where you can make a case for multiple different options.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction at Leeds United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier; Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

