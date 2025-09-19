Newcastle United have five unavailability concerns ahead of their match at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday. Anthony Gordon is still suspended, for one more game while Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa could all miss out due to injury.

Not much known is known about Trippier, other than he has an unspecified knock of some sort. He’s probably a 50/50 proposition, or “late fitness test” category for the visit to the Cherries on Sunday.

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept. 21, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle Win 33% Draw 27% AFC Bournemouth Win 40%

Disappointed not to have got more from the game but plenty more points to pick up this campaign! Unfortunately I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon 🙏🏽@worflags, unbelievable as always 🏁 pic.twitter.com/df105vgcuI — Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) September 19, 2025

Shifting gears to Fabian Schar, he suffered a head injury last night, after getting struck by a Marcus Rashford shot in the 2-1 loss to FC Barcelona. He did pass concussion protocol, so at least it’s not too serious. However, he’ll miss out on Sunday, and next mid-week’s EFL Cup clash, and possibly more.

“Unfortunately, I am gonna miss a few games but hope to be back soon,” Schar posted on social media.

Meanwhile Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out until sometime in October.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories