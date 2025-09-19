Newcastle United window dressed the score line in their loss to FC Barcelona last night, as Anthony Gordon got the Magpies on the board in the 90′. And with that, a 2-1 final score would soon manifest, which looks better than 2-0. Was it a “fake rally?” Well, sort of, kind of, but for Gordon it was great for him to feature in some continental competition, as he remains suspended domestically. And he didn’t just feature, he scored. Now the attention turns back home, where Gordon remains suspended, for the clash at fourth place AFC Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Sept. 21, 2pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle Win 33% Draw 27% AFC Bournemouth Win 40%

Yes, you read that right, Bournemouth is in the top four. And honestly, this could be the year they end up qualifying for a UEFA competition the following season.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Nick Pope; Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade

